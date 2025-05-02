Arsenal wants Portuguese star with 27 goal involvements this season

Francisco Trincão may be set for a return to the Premier League as Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for the winger. The 25-year-old previously spent the 2021–2022 season on loan at Wolverhampton Wanderers, though that spell did not lead to a permanent transfer. Since then, he has successfully reignited his career at Sporting Club, where he has become a key player and one of the most influential figures in the squad.

Trincão has shown consistent improvement since joining the Portuguese side in 2022 and has established himself as a mainstay in their starting eleven. His performances have been impressive, and this season he has recorded 27 goal contributions, underlining his importance to the team and his ability to deliver in the final third. Arsenal have reportedly been monitoring his development and are said to be impressed with the progress he has made.

As cited by Sport Witness, the Gunners are considering a summer move for the Sporting winger. The report indicates that Arsenal view him as a player capable of strengthening their squad and providing additional quality in the attacking department. The club are looking to enhance their depth and overall quality ahead of the next campaign, and Trincão is seen as someone who could contribute meaningfully at the Emirates Stadium.

The player himself is believed to be open to the possibility of returning to England. While his previous Premier League stint with Wolves came at a younger stage in his career, he showed flashes of quality and did not perform poorly. With greater experience and maturity now under his belt, there is a belief that he could make a stronger impact if given another opportunity in the English top flight.

Arsenal are expected to be active in the transfer market this summer as they seek to build a squad capable of competing across all fronts. The potential addition of Trincão would align with their strategy of acquiring technically gifted and versatile players who can adapt to the demands of Premier League football. Whether or not a move materialises remains to be seen, but the interest signals a renewed opportunity for Trincão to make his mark in England.