Arsenal wants PSG man who needs regular game time

Thilo Kehrer has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal as he faces the prospect of reduced playing time at PSG.

The German defender has seen the Parisians bolster their defence and other areas of the squad and he will probably be further down the pecking order under Mauricio Pochettino next season.

The 24-year-old played 24 league games and 5 more in the Champions League last season.

His versatility is one of the reasons why he plays a mixed number of matches, depending on what position he is required in.

However, the arrival of the likes of Sergio Ramos and Achraf Hakimi means he would likely be out of the reckoning in the next campaign.

Foot Mercato says he will likely leave PSG, even on a season-long loan deal and Arsenal is one of the clubs that want him.

Although he wants to stay, the competition for a place in the squad could force him to eventually move.

Arsenal may yet sell Hector Bellerin this summer and they have been linked with a move for a new centre-back.

If they can sign Kehrer, they would have landed a player that can play in both positions and that should save them some good money.