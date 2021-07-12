Arsenal wants PSG man who needs regular game time

Thilo Kehrer has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal as he faces the prospect of reduced playing time at PSG.
The German defender has seen the Parisians bolster their defence and other areas of the squad and he will probably be further down the pecking order under Mauricio Pochettino next season.
The 24-year-old played 24 league games and 5 more in the Champions League last season.
His versatility is one of the reasons why he plays a mixed number of matches, depending on what position he is required in.
However, the arrival of the likes of Sergio Ramos and Achraf Hakimi means he would likely be out of the reckoning in the next campaign.
Foot Mercato says he will likely leave PSG, even on a season-long loan deal and Arsenal is one of the clubs that want him.
Although he wants to stay, the competition for a place in the squad could force him to eventually move.
Arsenal may yet sell Hector Bellerin this summer and they have been linked with a move for a new centre-back.
If they can sign Kehrer, they would have landed a player that can play in both positions and that should save them some good money.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Would he be an alternative to White or an addition along with White?
Cheaper alternative to White would be fine, but seriously hope we aren’t considering a loan when we sent out Mavroporas and Saliba.
I believe he’s a RB. Replacement to Bellerin I’m assuming. Yes not that good at RB, Would have Chambers playing instead.
Maybe it would be easier if someone published an article stating who we aren’t supposedly targeting in this transfer window, as the unofficial count for those players we have on our radar is now up to 73
wand still counting. These rumours are mostly fabricated by the rumour mills and you can’t blame the admin for feeding off what is happening. The media must right something to keep business going. We on the other hand are desperately in need of what to feed on since there are no real football on the field.
I predict by the time the real rumours begin to surface we will be linked to well over a hundred targets. Not a problem for me. As long as the club are working vehemently to move surplus players out and bring in players needed.
Urgh… I’ve got transfer-rumour fatique. Just can’t help reading it all though!