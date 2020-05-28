Arsenal wants PSG teenager who scored nine goals in five matches 

Arsenal has been linked with a move for 17-year-old PSG teenager, Adil Aouchiche, as the French side continues to struggle to tie him down to a professional deal, reports ESPN.

The teenager is one of the most coveted youngsters in France after he scored nine goals in five games for the French under-17 team at under-17 European Championship last year.

He has been given three chances in the first team this season and he has returned the trust with a goal.

However, he will be out of a contract in the summer and PSG are keen to keep hold of him with a professional deal, but the player hasn’t been impressed by what PSG has offered him so far ESPN claims in the same report.

His representatives have been looking for a new home for him and they are looking for a team that can pay €4m signing on fee and wages of €25,000-a-week.

While Arsenal might struggle to pay that much for a player who might not break into their first team immediately, Mikel Arteta’s side have been linked because the player fits the profile of youngsters that Arsenal has signed recently.

The Gunners have landed Gabriel Martinelli and Matteo Guendouzi in the last two transfer windows, and they might add Aouchiche this summer.