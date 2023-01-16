Arsenal wants Raphinha but he doesn’t seem interested in a move to the Emirates

Arsenal could be rejected for the second time in six months by Brazilian winger Raphinha as they show an interest in the Barcelona man again.

The Gunners wanted to sign him in the summer when the Selecao star played for Leeds, but he held out for a move to Barcelona.

He has struggled to be a starter at the Catalan club, which could see him leave and the Gunners remain interested.

Mikel Arteta’s side has just missed out on signing Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea, a huge blow and is desperate for attacking reinforcements this month.

However, a report on the Daily Mail reveals it is hard for them to get Raphinha because the Brazilian seems reluctant to move away from Catalonia.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We remain one of the top clubs in the world and players should jump at the chance to play for us, especially now that we are having a brilliant campaign.

If Raphinha is not excited about moving to London, then we can forget about the winger and turn our attention to other players who dream about wearing our red and white shirt.

Buying quality players in the January transfer window is tough and we might be forced to wait until the summer to get a good attacker.

