Arsenal wants Raphinha but he doesn’t seem interested in a move to the Emirates

Arsenal could be rejected for the second time in six months by Brazilian winger Raphinha as they show an interest in the Barcelona man again.
The Gunners wanted to sign him in the summer when the Selecao star played for Leeds, but he held out for a move to Barcelona.
He has struggled to be a starter at the Catalan club, which could see him leave and the Gunners remain interested.
Mikel Arteta’s side has just missed out on signing Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea, a huge blow and is desperate for attacking reinforcements this month.
However, a report on the Daily Mail reveals it is hard for them to get Raphinha because the Brazilian seems reluctant to move away from Catalonia.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We remain one of the top clubs in the world and players should jump at the chance to play for us, especially now that we are having a brilliant campaign.
If Raphinha is not excited about moving to London, then we can forget about the winger and turn our attention to other players who dream about wearing our red and white shirt.
Buying quality players in the January transfer window is tough and we might be forced to wait until the summer to get a good attacker.
The Arsenal boss talks about the euphoria of winning the North London Derby and sharing with the happy fans….
I’m shocked , not because he’s now apparently shunned us twice ,but for the fact we are now going to go in with another bid ,60 million 😂
I don’t think we are going in for him. He is happy at Barca. It’s all media hype. Deco made it clear to us his dream was/is Barca. Too many Brazilians can be pain for a club as well , they are not really renowned for their professional behaviour. He did not set the league on fire when he was EPL and he is not doing anything special in Barca either.
He only just got there, it’s not like he’s not playing at all, and they’re top of their league…. Maybe at the end of this season or next it would be different but I’d be incredibly surprised if he were interested in joining us just now tbh. Timing makes no sense
Rumours shmumours.
Hard to believe this. Turned us down once, I struggle to believe Edu would even be considering this.
if we double his wage he will.come