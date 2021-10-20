Arsenal wants Real Madrid ace to take a pay cut before they sign him

Arsenal could launch a bid for Luka Jovic in the summer, but the Serbian will need to take a pay cut to his current wages at Real Madrid.

The striker has struggled for form since he moved to Madrid from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019.

He was in incredible goal-scoring form for the German club, but life in Spain has been tough and he looks set to finally leave to resurrect his career.

Madrid will be open to selling him as they target a move for either Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe at the end of this season.

TBR Football says Arsenal remains keen to add him to their squad as they prepare for the departure of Alex Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah.

However, his current salary is a stumbling block in their bid to sign him and he would have to take a cut before he can get the move to the Emirates.

He currently makes £8.7m a season and his performance in recent campaigns simply don’t justify that.

Mikel Arteta believes he can restore his potential if he makes the move to the Emirates, but the transfer would have to be on favourable terms for the Gunners and it requires a reduction of his salary.

If Madrid is keen to offload the striker and he wouldn’t take a pay cut, Los Merengues could subsidise his wage for the remaining years of his deal with them, while Arsenal pays most of his salary.