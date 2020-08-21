Arsenal wants Real Madrid midfielder but there is a problem

Arsenal is one of the teams that are interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder, James Rodriguez, according to Marca.

The Colombian has been unwanted at the club for the past three seasons and he played less than 20 league games for them in the last campaign after a two-year loan deal at Bayern Munich ended.

The midfielder now faces another season of uncertainty and the report claims that both the player and the club are more than happy to part ways.

Los Blancos has set a 25 million euros asking price for the 2014 World Cup best player.

That fee isn’t a huge problem for the likes of Arsenal and Lazio who want to sign him, rather the problem is his wages.

The report claims that while all the teams are prepared to pay Madrid’s asking price, they want him to halve his current wage demands before they can take him on.

Mikel Arteta has been busy looking at valuable players that he can add to his current Arsenal team.

The Spaniard knows that he will need some experienced players who know what it means to win before he can take the club to the next level and Rodriguez might just have the star quality that he wants.