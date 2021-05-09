Arsenal wants relegated ace as his release clause is revealed

Arsenal wants to sign Sander Berge and they have been encouraged to do so after his release clause was revealed following Sheffield United’s relegation from the Premier League.

The Gunners have been tracking the Blades midfielder for some time now as he continues to shine for them despite their troublesome season.

He joined them at the start of last year and has emerged as one of the most popular figures in their dressing room.

Sky Sports says United wants to keep most of their players so that they can bounce back from the Championship immediately, just as Norwich City has done.

However, they will struggle to keep Berge as several European teams have made him a transfer target.

The report says Arsenal is one team who wants him and his release clause revelation should enable them to complete the transfer.

The former Genk man is now valued at £35m, a drop of £10m because of United’s relegation.

Arsenal faces an important summer that will see them struggle to sign top players because of a lack of European football.

Berge can be brought in to replace the likes of departing Martin Odegaard and to add more quality to their squad.