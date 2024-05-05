Arsenal wants Serie A ace to become their Haaland

Arsenal recognises the need for a prolific goalscorer like Erling Haaland to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Despite having the best goal difference in the Premier League this season, Arsenal believes they could achieve even more with a top striker like the Norwegian.

Identifying Dusan Vlahovic as the next leading goalscorer for their team, Arsenal has been monitoring him since his days at Fiorentina and remains keen on acquiring the Serbian striker.

Currently playing for Juventus in Serie A, Vlahovic has been one of their key players since joining the club. This season, he has been in excellent form, enjoying his best spell at the Italian club.

As reported by Football Italia, there is a possibility that Vlahovic could be sold, and Arsenal is eager to add him to their squad.

The Gunners hope that Vlahovic can step up and become their prolific goalscorer, much like Haaland is for Manchester City.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic has been one of the finest strikers in the top European leagues this season, and he could do a good job for us.

However, he might need some time to get used to how we play because he is coming from a different competition.

