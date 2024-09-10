Arsenal wants Spanish midfielder with huge release clause

Arsenal has a long history of signing Spanish midfielders, and they continued that trend this summer by bringing in Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad.

Next summer, they could add another Spaniard to support Merino in midfield, as they have already identified a potential target for the role.

The Gunners are among several clubs tracking Valencia’s young talent Javi Guerra, who has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in Spain.

Guerra has been performing well as a regular in Valencia’s first team, attracting the attention of top clubs across Europe.

While Arsenal currently has good depth in midfield, they may lose Thomas Partey and Jorginho next season, as both players are in the final year of their contracts. The Gunners are likely to let them leave.

To prepare for this, Arsenal is looking for a replacement, and Guerra could be a long-term solution for the role.

According to an exclusive report from Caught Offside, Arsenal’s interest in Guerra is serious. His release clause is set at €100 million, but Valencia would be willing to sell him for around 30% of that fee, which presents a great deal for potential buyers.

Guerra seems to be one of the finest youngsters in Spain, and if we buy him, we will be signing a good talent.

