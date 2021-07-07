Arsenal wants Swiss midfielder with just 12 months left on his current deal

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria.

The Swiss midfielder has just 12 months left on his current deal and he isn’t keen to sign an extension at his present club.

The Gunners have been his long-term admirers and wanted to sign him in 2020.

However, he suffered a long-term injury that kept him out of action for 8 months.

He returned to fitness and kept impressing for club and country and he could now be on the move.

Tag24 reports that the Gunners are one of several clubs that have a strong interest in his signature.

Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund also want to sign him.

The Gunners need midfield reinforcements and have been linked with transfers for the likes of Manuel Locatelli and Houssem Aouar this summer.

Zakaria will represent an easier target to sign considering that he has just a year on his current deal.

The report says Gladbach would prefer to keep him and offer him a new contract, but he has rejected their offers to stay for an extended term so far.

Mikel Arteta’s transfer budget remains unclear, but the Spaniard would add quality to his midfield if he gets Zakaria.