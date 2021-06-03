Arsenal wants the man that discovered Mbappe on their team

Arsenal has been linked with Luis Campos, the man who discovered Kylian Mbappe.
Campos has become one of the world’s best talent spotters because of his work at teams like AS Monaco and Lille.
He has an eye for a top future player and he will help Arsenal maintain their reputation for spotting and developing top youngsters.
He has been unattached since he left Lille in 2018 and it seems that he might return to a club soon.
Some reports speculated that he was in talks with Nice to become their latest sporting director.
However, journalist Loic Tanzi, has now revealed that it isn’t true and instead he is talking to Arsenal and Real Madrid, among other European teams.
He tweeted: “Luis Campos will not join Nice. No contact with the Gym. However, Luis Campos is still in discussions with several clubs including Real Madrid and Arsenal. The Portuguese is attentive to the development of other European clubs as well.”
Arsenal has done well from scouting recently, having discovered the likes of Gabriel Martinelli from almost nowhere.
They have also restructured their scouting department recently and he might help them to become even better at identifying upcoming talents.
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
We had a great talent spotter once before, Diamond eye Sven. The club didn’t fully appreciate his ability and thought they knew better, so we parted ways.
He went on to start building another group of talented youngsters while we still have issues identifying talent in general.
We could use his talents in rebuilding and finding quality youngsters for cheap, but instead we have Edu who has only shown an ability to find Martinelli.
Sven was poor and was responsible for our current predicament
He brought in Papa, attitude boy Guendozi, poor Leno, not good for the Epl Torierra and others
The players he brought in did poorly. Let’s get Campos in and get rid Edu