Arsenal wants to add a Serie A star Arsene Wenger wanted to sign

As Arsenal focuses on rebuilding their squad at the Emirates, they have reportedly expressed interest in acquiring Torino attacker Antonio Sanabria during the upcoming transfer window.

Following their commendable accomplishments in the current campaign, the Gunners are expected to be active in bolstering their team. Mikel Arteta will be provided with support to bring in new talent, with one area of focus being an attacker. According to La Repubblica, Sanabria is among the potential targets on Arsenal’s radar.

Sanabria has showcased his abilities at Torino and has garnered attention from the Gunners once again. The Daily Mail recalls that Arsenal had shown interest in the player back in 2013 when he was part of Barcelona’s renowned La Masia academy and was performing impressively.

During Arsene Wenger’s tenure, Arsenal came close to securing his services after extensive scouting, but the transfer failed to materialise. Now, it seems that Arsenal has renewed their interest in Sanabria as they continue to shape their squad for the future.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sanabria has been a decent player in Serie A, but we need much better players in our squad now.

Our current group has reached a new height and any player who will not improve it significantly should not make the transfer to the Emirates.

As we return to the competition, we will need signings who have regularly competed in the Champions League.

