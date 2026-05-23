Arsenal wants to add Bournemouth man to their squad

Alex Scott is attracting interest from Arsenal ahead of the summer transfer window after an impressive season with Bournemouth, where he has played a key role in their push to secure European football.

The midfielder has been one of Bournemouth’s standout performers this season, consistently contributing to a team that has exceeded expectations at the Vitality Stadium. His development has not gone unnoticed, with several clubs across Europe monitoring his progress closely as the transfer window approaches.

Arsenal Monitoring Midfield Talent

Arsenal are among the clubs keeping a close eye on Scott as they prepare to strengthen their squad again following a successful campaign. The Gunners are expected to target additional quality and depth in midfield, and Scott is viewed as a player with strong long-term potential.

His performances against top opposition have added to his growing reputation, particularly in matches where he has shown composure, technical ability and intelligence beyond his years. Arsenal’s recruitment team are understood to have taken particular notice of his display in Bournemouth’s win over the Gunners at the Emirates.

Bournemouth Position And Transfer Outlook

According to Fichajes, multiple clubs are tracking the midfielder, with Arsenal firmly among those interested in a potential deal. Bournemouth, however, are in a strong position following their recent progress and would only consider a sale if they receive a significant offer that reflects Scott’s importance to the team.

The report also suggests that Arsenal believe Scott could develop further under their system, making him an attractive addition as they look to continue improving their squad depth and long-term project.

Bournemouth are expected to remain open to negotiations, but with growing interest across Europe, Arsenal may need to act decisively if they want to secure his signature before other clubs enter more aggressively into the race.