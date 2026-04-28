Arsenal wants to add FC Porto teenager to their squad

Oskar Pietuszewski is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in European football, and his recent displays for FC Porto have only strengthened that reputation. Each appearance has offered further evidence of his ability, with the attacker regularly making a positive impact whenever he is introduced.

FC Porto has handled his development carefully and has avoided placing too much pressure on him too early. He is not used in every fixture, but when selected, he has consistently shown quality, composure, and the confidence required to perform at a high level for the Portuguese side.

Arsenal Monitoring Rising Talent

The expectation is that Pietuszewski will continue to develop strongly over the coming months, and several leading clubs across Europe are now monitoring his progress closely. Interest is expected to increase further as the summer transfer window approaches and recruitment plans become clearer.

At just 17 years old, he already appears to have a significant future ahead of him. Many of the continent’s biggest sides will hope to become the club he chooses next, particularly if they can offer regular opportunities, continued progress, and a clear pathway into senior football.

Transfer Interest Growing

As reported by Sports Boom, Arsenal are considering a move for the youngster, with the Gunners prepared to work hard in an attempt to bring him to the club during the summer window. Their long-term planning has often included emerging talents, and Pietuszewski may now fit that profile.

Although he remains at the beginning of his professional journey, some of the performances he has produced at the highest level have made it impossible for admirers to ignore him. Clubs searching for elite young prospects are likely to view him as a major opportunity, and competition for his signature could become intense if his progress continues at the same pace.

Any decision regarding his future is likely to centre on development rather than status alone. A move that guarantees playing time, expert coaching, and patience may prove more attractive than immediate glamour, especially for a player whose potential is still unfolding.

For now, FC Porto appears determined to protect and nurture one of their brightest assets. However, with interest building rapidly, keeping hold of such a gifted young attacker may become increasingly difficult in the months ahead.