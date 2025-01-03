Arsenal wants to add Stuttgart midfielder to their squad in the summer

Millot’s consistent displays and vital contributions have caught the attention of several top clubs across Europe, with Arsenal being one of the most interested parties. The Gunners view the Frenchman as a valuable long-term investment due to his age and potential. According to Caught Offside, Arsenal’s interest in securing his signature is serious, and they continue to closely monitor his progress. It is expected that they could ramp up their efforts to sign him in the second half of the season.

As one of the standout players in Stuttgart’s impressive campaign, Millot’s stock is rising rapidly, and it seems unlikely that he will remain with the German side for much longer. Arsenal must act decisively to avoid missing out, as other clubs are also vying for the talented midfielder.

However, while Millot is an exciting prospect, Arsenal must ensure that he fits their tactical setup and long-term plans. It will be crucial for the club to thoroughly evaluate him to guarantee that he can integrate seamlessly into their system. By taking a careful and measured approach, Arsenal can secure a player who not only enhances their squad but also contributes significantly to their ambitions in the years to come. Millot’s potential move to the Emirates could mark another strategic addition to Mikel Arteta’s evolving team, should they decide to make their interest concrete.