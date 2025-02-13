Arsenal wants to beat Newcastle to sign Spanish teenager

Antonio Cordero is quickly becoming one of the brightest young talents in Spanish football, with his performances for Malaga in the second division attracting the attention of top clubs across Europe. The 18-year-old has been in impressive form, leaving scouts from various clubs impressed with his performances whenever they watch him play.

Arsenal is one of the clubs that has kept a close eye on Cordero, as the Gunners have a reputation for nurturing young talent and providing opportunities for development. However, they are not the only club in the race for the teenager’s signature. Newcastle United has also been tracking the youngster for several months and is actively working to bring him to England. The Magpies have made significant efforts to lure him to St. James’ Park, giving them a potential advantage over other suitors.

According to a report from Football Espana, Arsenal is just as eager to sign Cordero and is determined to beat Newcastle to his signature. The Gunners are known for their focus on developing young players and could provide Cordero with an excellent platform to continue his growth. However, Newcastle’s growing influence, both on and off the pitch, and their financial strength could make them a serious competitor in this transfer race.

While Arsenal’s reputation for developing young players may make them an attractive destination for Cordero, Newcastle’s wealth and ambitious project under their current ownership could give them the upper hand. The Magpies have the resources to make a compelling offer, potentially swaying the youngster to choose a move to the Premier League’s emerging force over a switch to North London.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen where Cordero’s future lies, but with both Arsenal and Newcastle vying for his signature, the next few months will be crucial in determining his next move.