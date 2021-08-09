Arsenal wants to beat Tottenham to a player that can solve their goal-scoring problems

Arsenal’s search for a new striker has taken them to Italy where they are reportedly in the race for Dusan Vlahovic right now.

The 21-year-old emerged as a goal-scoring sensation for Fiorentina last season after plundering 21 league goals for the Florence club.

He has two more seasons left on his current contract with the Italian club and they want him on a new contract.

However, he is being targeted by Premier League clubs and Arsenal is the latest team to show an interest in his signature.

Gianluca Di Marzio, claims that Tottenham is keen to add him to their squad but will now face competition from the Gunners.

Fabio Paratici has been watching him since he was working at Juventus before this summer.

The new Tottenham football director wanted to sign him for the Old Lady and he now wants to take him to London.

Arsenal also needs a goalscorer and would not want their fierce rivals to win the race for his signature.

The report claims that signing him would be tough and whichever club is serious about winning the race for him will have to pay as much as €60million.

That fee might be too much for Arsenal to pay for him this summer.