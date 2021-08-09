Arsenal’s search for a new striker has taken them to Italy where they are reportedly in the race for Dusan Vlahovic right now.
The 21-year-old emerged as a goal-scoring sensation for Fiorentina last season after plundering 21 league goals for the Florence club.
He has two more seasons left on his current contract with the Italian club and they want him on a new contract.
However, he is being targeted by Premier League clubs and Arsenal is the latest team to show an interest in his signature.
Gianluca Di Marzio, claims that Tottenham is keen to add him to their squad but will now face competition from the Gunners.
Fabio Paratici has been watching him since he was working at Juventus before this summer.
The new Tottenham football director wanted to sign him for the Old Lady and he now wants to take him to London.
Arsenal also needs a goalscorer and would not want their fierce rivals to win the race for his signature.
The report claims that signing him would be tough and whichever club is serious about winning the race for him will have to pay as much as €60million.
That fee might be too much for Arsenal to pay for him this summer.
I’m starting to feel we may need a striker, someone preferably who can offer something different to our current options and I’m intrigued by Dusan Vlahovic who, standing at 6″3 is a good in the air and scored 21 goals last season in serie a, which is a good return in a league known for being difficult to score prolifically in. Now fiorentina want lucas torreira, so maybe we could offer 30m plus him to them.
Arsenals interest in Dusan Vlahovic is very strong in fact a deal has already been struck.
Skye Scotland is reporting that Lochness FC has bought Aubameyang+ Lacazette for a total of 270m.
Arsenal are now expected to announce the signing of Messi Aouor and Dusan tomorrow. The new triumvirate known as MAD will be unveiled at the Emirates on Thursday and all three willl be available for Fridays clash with Brentford
Hopefully Fiorentina will accept Torreira plus cash for as to seal the deal for Dusan Vlahovic. We need a number 10 and a striker to make as compete , Aubameyang and Laca have proved ineffective and relying on them will be suicidal.
A good striker would be fantastic, but I would have to say that our issues seem to be getting the ball to our strikers fast enough.
Our strikers sit very deep with our current tactics. When we do get the ball to them we’ve allowed the opposition to drop deep already.
speculation is not can not be the right thing now. Arsenal had a very poor performance last season. Arteta should in there and do the needful. we need a creative midfielder and a good goal keeper.