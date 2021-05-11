Arsenal wants to bring former Celtic hotshot back to England

Arsenal is targeting a move for Atletico Madrid loanee, Moussa Dembele ahead of a summer overhaul.

The Gunners will bolster their team when the transfer window reopens and they will likely sign a new striker.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah face uncertain futures at the club and the Gunners could decide to cash in on them if the right offer arrives.

The Telegraph claims Dembele could be the player that replaces them at the Emirates.

The Frenchman has spent this second half of the season on loan at Atletico from Lyon and the Spanish side can make the move permanent for £30million, but his poor form makes that unlikely.

He hasn’t scored since he moved to Diego Simeone’s side and seems to be struggling with fitness issues.

He is still just 24 and has a lot of room for improvement, which makes him the ideal player for Arsenal.

He previously had spells at Fulham and Celtic and was very prolific for the latter side.

He also enjoyed goal-laden first two seasons in France, but he has struggled in this campaign.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal will take a chance on him and bring him to England.