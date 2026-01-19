Arsenal wants to complete the move for Real Madrid youngster fast

Arsenal have been monitoring Victor Valdepenas since his time in the youth teams at Real Madrid, long before he made his senior debut earlier this season. The defender has consistently demonstrated that he possesses the qualities required to establish himself as a first-team player at a leading club, and his development has not gone unnoticed by those responsible for recruitment in north London.

While some supporters may have been surprised when Xabi Alonso handed him his first senior opportunity, Arsenal were not taken aback by the decision. They had already followed his progress for several years and believed he was destined to reach the highest level. That debut appeared to confirm their long-held assessment, and Valdepenas is now regarded as one of the most promising players within the Madrid setup.

Long-term admiration and a growing reputation

Arsenal’s interest reflects a wider appreciation of the defender’s consistency and potential. His performances at the youth level convinced the club that he could adapt successfully to senior football, and his introduction to the first team has strengthened that view. Although his appearance came largely because of injuries within the squad, it offered a valuable glimpse of his ability to cope with elite competition.

Mikel Arteta remains focused on maintaining Arsenal’s status among Europe’s strongest sides and continues to look for players who can contribute immediately while developing further. Valdepenas fits that profile, and there is optimism within the club that he could thrive under Arteta’s guidance should a move materialise.

Arsenal move quickly to avoid delay

According to Sports Mole, Arsenal are now serious about adding Valdepenas to their squad and are keen to complete any potential transfer without prolonged negotiations. The report states that the club do not wish to create a saga or engage in extended talks, preferring instead to move decisively in the coming weeks.

The Gunners hope to add him swiftly, believing that early action could prove decisive in securing his signature. Valdepenas featured only once for the Madrid senior side, and the club may be open to a sale given the circumstances surrounding his debut. This creates an opportunity that Arsenal are eager to exploit.

Should the move proceed, it would represent another example of Arsenal’s strategy of investing in emerging talent with clear long term potential. For Valdepenas, the prospect of joining a Premier League side competing at the highest level offers a significant step forward, while Arsenal would gain a defender they have admired for years.