Arsenal wants to focus on home-grown talent to fill a role at the Emirates

Arsenal needs a new goalkeeper regardless of Aaron Ramsdale’s future, and they are expected to sign a third-choice keeper this summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side is open to Ramsdale’s departure after he lost his first-team spot in their squad.

While the Gunners would prefer Ramsdale to stay and compete for his place, they are also willing to let him leave if he wishes to do so.

Regardless of Ramsdale’s situation, a report on Football Insider indicates that Arsenal intends to sign a third-choice goalkeeper. This role is a priority for them in this transfer window, and they are specifically looking for a homegrown talent.

Arsenal is set to lose some of their homegrown players this summer, with Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah among those expected to leave the club.

To maintain squad balance, Arteta’s side plans to bring in additional homegrown players, and securing a new third-choice goalkeeper will be an essential part of this strategy.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We badly need a good third-choice goalkeeper because the focus on Raya and Ramsdale could be dangerous.

Injuries and suspension are a part of football, and if our first two choices suffer injury or are suspended, we will be in big trouble.

ADMIN COMMENT

