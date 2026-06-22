Arsenal wants to hijack Man Utd’s move for World Cup star

Crysencio Summerville is expected to leave West Ham following their relegation to the Championship, with Arsenal now joining the race to sign the Dutch attacker this summer. According to Foot Mercato, the Gunners have entered the competition for his signature alongside several other interested clubs.

Manchester United are reportedly leading the pursuit of Summerville, but Arsenal are also determined to strengthen their attacking options before the start of next season. The Gunners are searching for a new left winger after disappointing performances in that position during the previous campaign.

Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli both struggled to make the desired impact, and Arsenal are now expected to consider offers for the pair at the end of the season. While the club remain keen to secure suitable transfer fees for both players, replacing them with stronger options is viewed as an even greater priority.

Arsenal Looking To Strengthen Attack

Summerville enjoyed an impressive season and has continued his strong form with the Netherlands at the 2026 World Cup. His performances during the tournament are believed to have increased interest in his services, with several clubs continuing to monitor his situation closely.

Arsenal are understood to have been impressed by the attacker’s recent displays and now view him as a player capable of improving their squad. The club are eager to complete key additions early in the transfer window as they prepare for another demanding campaign.

Competition Expected To Increase

Manchester United remain firmly interested in securing Summerville’s signature, while other clubs are also expected to enter the race in the coming weeks. Arsenal are aware that competition could intensify quickly and are hoping to move decisively if an opportunity arises.

The attacker is expected to decide on his next club soon, with his future likely to become clearer after the World Cup. Arsenal would reportedly be delighted if Summerville chooses them as the next destination in his career, as the Gunners continue shaping their squad ahead of the new season.

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