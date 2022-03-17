Arsenal wants to host the next Community Shield

Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium is in running to host the next Community Shield, with Wembley unavailable to host the traditional season curtain opener.

The next Premier League season will begin earlier than normal, and The Daily Mail reports that UEFA will have control of the Wembley Stadium for their women’s competition when the Community Shield is played at the end of July.

The FA is now looking for a new ground to host the match and Arsenal’s Emirates is among the choices.

The report claims several stadiums are in the running to be selected and the Gunners want to host the event.

The traditional Emirates Cup that is held in pre-season could be shortened to a single day so that the stadium can be used.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is sad that we won’t be participating in the Community Shield at the start of next season.

However, it would be a thing of joy for our fans to get a first-hand view of the game between the two best clubs in the country.

It could also serve as an early-season motivation to our players which should spur them on to win the league or the FA Cup so they can play in the next edition.

