Arsenal wants to make £100million from summer departures

As the transfer window draws to a close, Arsenal is focusing on offloading several players to balance their squad and alleviate financial pressures.

Arsenal is determined to perform well in the Premier League this season and has already reinforced their team with notable signings. However, the influx of new players has led to an expanded squad and significant financial investments.

To mitigate these effects, Arsenal aims to recoup funds by facilitating the departure of several players from their ranks. The objective is to secure £100 million from player sales in the remaining days of the transfer window.

The Daily Mail has reported that Arsenal is actively seeking to finalise deals for players such as Nicolas Pepe and Folarin Balogun, among others, as part of their effort to generate revenue. Additionally, Gabriel Magalhaes could potentially leave the club if a suitable offer arises.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to raise funds after spending so much on new players, but even more importantly, our squad has too many players, which has affected the team’s balance.

Selling some of our deadwood will free up space for us to make money and also find balance, which is important for a successful term.

