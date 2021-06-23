Arsenal wants to replace Bellerin with Everton man

Arsenal is set to sanction the departure of Hector Bellerin this summer after a decade together.

The former Barcelona youngster joined the Gunners as a 16-year-old from the Catalans in 2011 and he has developed into one of the finest right-backs in Europe.

He struggled for playing time towards the end of the last season with Mikel Arteta favouring Calum Chambers to start ahead of him.

It seems the manager was preparing for life after the fullback and it has now been revealed that the Gunners have a target to replace him in the long term.

Todofichajes says Arsenal expects to sell him in this transfer window and they have made Everton man, Jonjoe Kenny a target to replace him.

Kenny spent the last campaign on loan at Celtic and he made a good impression on the Gunners.

The report says Everton’s plan is to make him a key member of their squad for the upcoming campaign.

However, if any club shows interest in him as Arsenal has done, they would sell him.

Kenny is just 24 and Mikel Arteta would feel the full-back is at the perfect age that he can mould him to achieve what he wants from his right-backs.