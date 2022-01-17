Arsenal wants to restart talks over signing midfielder this month

Arsenal remains keen to add Arthur Melo to Mikel Arteta’s squad this month.
The Brazilian midfielder has struggled for relevance at Juventus, but Arteta seems confident he can contribute if he moves to the Emirates.
Both clubs have been in talks over the move for some time now, but it did seem unlikely to happen.
This is because Juventus wants a loan agreement that includes an obligation to sign him permanently, and the Italians also need a replacement before they can sanction the transfer.
Calciomercato says Arsenal is restarting talks with Juve and in the next 48 hours, negotiations are expected to start again.
Arthur wants to move to the Emirates, and Juventus would allow him to leave under the right conditions.
However, they are still struggling to find a replacement for him, this could scupper the transfer.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Arthur could make a similar impact to what Martin Odegaard did when he moved to the Emirates on loan for the second half of last season.
The Brazilian showed his talents at Gremio and Barcelona before moving to Juve.
If Arteta is confident that the midfielder would be useful to him, then we need to get the deal sorted.
Melo reminds me of Odegaard.
Martin was a pordigy at 16. Went to Real Madrid with a huge reputation. But did not make it at the Bernabeu. Picked up by Arsenal for €34m after a loan . Melo bought by Barca from Gremio for €36mill. Sold to Juve for €76m. Now worth less than €30m apparently. It could well be Melo is just right for Arsenal and Arsenal for Melo especially at the price.
A loan offer makes sense, but not if there is an obligation to buy. Tielemans should be the priority even if it doesn’t happen until the Summer.
Tielemans is proven player in the CL. Instead of Arthur long term, rather Arteta focus on developing Odegaard, ESR, Sambi, and Azeez further.
I just don’t like the optics of this deal, as this player has been rather underwhelming since his arrival in Europe, minus a handful of games, and his off-field issues shouldn’t be overlooked either
for those who see this deal as akin to the Ode loan move last winter, which wasn’t that beneficial as he didn’t produce much and likewise negatively impacted the developmental process for both ESR and Marts, you should stop cherry-picking “facts” simply to bolster your particular narrative
if MA has Kroenke’s full support, which appears to be the case considering the unheard of investment last window, he shouldn’t be making knee-jerk recruitment decisions that could have negative long-term consequences, like someone who’s primarily concerned with his own job security….with this in mind, we shouldn’t be looking for loans that require assurances, like Ode, and only focus on those who have a “real” future with the club….otherwise, we should use the remainder of the season to prop-up the values of those players whom we want to offload come the summer(Elneny, Xhaka) and to further develop our younger prospects(Lokonga, Azeez and Patino)…after all, if this is truly a “rebuild” the process should be treated as a marathon not a sprint