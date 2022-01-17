Arsenal wants to restart talks over signing midfielder this month

Arsenal remains keen to add Arthur Melo to Mikel Arteta’s squad this month.

The Brazilian midfielder has struggled for relevance at Juventus, but Arteta seems confident he can contribute if he moves to the Emirates.

Both clubs have been in talks over the move for some time now, but it did seem unlikely to happen.

This is because Juventus wants a loan agreement that includes an obligation to sign him permanently, and the Italians also need a replacement before they can sanction the transfer.

Calciomercato says Arsenal is restarting talks with Juve and in the next 48 hours, negotiations are expected to start again.

Arthur wants to move to the Emirates, and Juventus would allow him to leave under the right conditions.

However, they are still struggling to find a replacement for him, this could scupper the transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arthur could make a similar impact to what Martin Odegaard did when he moved to the Emirates on loan for the second half of last season.

The Brazilian showed his talents at Gremio and Barcelona before moving to Juve.

If Arteta is confident that the midfielder would be useful to him, then we need to get the deal sorted.