Arsenal wants to reunite their summer signing with his brother at the Emirates

Arsenal is reportedly among the clubs interested in signing Quinten Timber, the brother of Jurrien, who is already part of the Arsenal squad. Quinten currently plays as a midfielder for Feyenoord.

Arsenal acquired Jurrien during the last transfer window and were impressed with his performances at Ajax. Although he suffered an injury in his debut competitive match for the club, he is expected to regain a starting role once he returns to full fitness.

It is a rare privilege for siblings to play alongside each other at the same club, and Arsenal seems to be exploring the possibility of reuniting the Timbers. According to reports from 90 Mins, Arsenal has been monitoring Quinten’s performances in recent weeks and continues to keep tabs on the midfielder.

Quinten, at 22 years old, has been a consistent presence in his current team and is showing signs of development. With interest also coming from other top Premier League clubs, Arsenal may see the potential advantage of having both Timbers in their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

If Quinton keeps developing well and proves he can fill a role for us at the Emirates, then there is absolutely no reason why we should not add him to our squad.

His brother would be delighted to be his teammate in London and should convince him to join us.

