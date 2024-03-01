Arsenal wants to reward in-form player with an improved contract

Jorginho has been in excellent form for Arsenal in recent weeks and is now set to sign a new contract with the club.

The midfielder has proven to be a strong leader both on and off the pitch for Arsenal, prompting the club to seek an extension amid uncertainties about his future.

Despite interest from top clubs in Italy and flirtations from his agent about the possibility of playing in Serie A, Arsenal is keen on retaining Jorginho. Recent reports indicate that the Gunners are prepared to activate the extension clause in his current deal.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Arsenal is not only looking to trigger the extension that would maintain his current salary but is also planning to offer him an improved contract. This decision is seen as a reward for his outstanding performances in recent weeks, with the club believing he deserves a better deal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jorginho has been one of our leading performers in the last few weeks, and the midfielder deserves a new deal.

He has been in fantastic form for us and has to get a reward for it so that other players will also give their best.

