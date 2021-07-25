Arsenal wants to sell £175,000-a-week star for £15m

Alexandre Lacazette is set to leave Arsenal this summer as the Gunners look to cash in on him.

The Frenchman has been at the club since 2017 and he has been one of their key players even in the reign of Mikel Arteta.

The Frenchman has entered the last year of his current deal at the Emirates and Arsenal has decided not to give him a new one.

The Sun says as they attempt to bring Tammy Abraham to the Emirates, they would need to offload him.

They have no interest in giving him a new contract and have now set an asking price of £15m.

The Frenchman currently makes around £175,000 per week at the Emirates and after they gave Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a new big-money deal last summer, they have decided not to do the same for him.

The attacker was in fine form in some matches last season and may have been playing for a new contract.

However, that hasn’t worked and he would now have to look for a new club.

If Arsenal doesn’t sell him now, they will have to put up with him for the next 12 months and that could stop them from signing a new striker despite their interest in Abraham.