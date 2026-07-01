Arsenal wants to sign a player that Leeds United just released

Arsenal are considering a move for Illan Meslier after the goalkeeper was released by Leeds United this summer, according to Get Football News France.

The French goalkeeper was an important player for Leeds for several seasons before eventually losing his place following the club’s return to the Premier League last term.

Leeds ultimately chose not to renew his contract upon its expiry, leaving Meslier available as a free agent while he searches for the next step in his career.

Arsenal assessing goalkeeping options

Meslier is reportedly eager to join a top club where he can continue developing at a high level, and Arsenal are now evaluating the possibility of signing him as a backup goalkeeper.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is currently serving as David Raya’s understudy, but uncertainty remains surrounding his future because he could seek a move elsewhere in pursuit of regular first-team football.

Arsenal are therefore preparing for the possibility of a change in their goalkeeping department, with Meslier emerging as one of the options under consideration.

The Frenchman has already demonstrated his ability during his time at Leeds, despite eventually losing his starting role, and Arsenal believe he could provide dependable cover for Raya.

His experience in English football is also viewed as a positive factor, particularly as the club seeks players capable of adapting quickly to the demands of the Premier League.

Free transfer could benefit Arsenal

As a free agent, Meslier represents a potentially low-risk opportunity for Arsenal, who could strengthen their squad depth without paying a transfer fee.

The goalkeeper is under no immediate pressure to decide on his future and would still be able to join a new club even after the transfer window closes because of his free agent status.

That flexibility could work in Arsenal’s favour if they decide to delay making a final decision on their goalkeeping situation until later in the summer.

Meslier may also view the opportunity to work within a squad competing for major honours as an attractive option after difficult periods during his final months at Leeds.

For Arsenal, adding an experienced goalkeeper capable of stepping into the side when required would provide additional security as they prepare for another demanding campaign across multiple competitions.

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