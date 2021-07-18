Arsenal wants to sign Barcelona man, but on a free transfer

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Philippe Coutinho as he continues to struggle for form at Barcelona.

The midfielder has been told by the Catalans that he can leave and they are keen to get him off their wage bill.

He is one of their biggest financial mistakes at the moment and as they struggle to find money, they want him off their budget.

Arsenal reportedly wants him, but Todofichajes reports that Barcelona is struggling to offload him because most of the clubs that want to sign him, wants to sign him on a free transfer.

The report says Arsenal and his other serious suitors also need a helping hand from Barcelona to pay his current wages.

Having lost Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos at the end of last season, Arsenal needs Coutinho’s creativity.

The Brazilian hasn’t impressed in the Spanish league, but he was one of the best players in the Premier League when he turned out for Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta could help him recapture the form that saw him create goals in England and score some impressive ones.

He spent much of the second half of last season nursing an injury he had suffered during the campaign.