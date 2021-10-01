Arsenal wants to sign one of Liverpool’s dangerous front-three

Arsenal wants to sign Sadio Mane as reports tip the Senegalese star to be sacrificed by Liverpool.

The attacker alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino have helped Liverpool become a top club in recent seasons.

However, at 29, he isn’t getting any younger and Todofichajes says the Reds could cash in on him.

His current deal expires in 2023 and there haven’t been talks of a new one yet, suggesting that Liverpool could be preparing for life without him.

The report says apart from Salah, the other front-three members are transferable and Arsenal wants Mane.

The Gunners are rebuilding their squad and they may sell Alexandre Lacazette in January or lose him for free next summer.

They see Mane as an attacker who can join them and bring immense value to their squad.

The former Southampton winger struggled for form last season, but he has started this campaign well and has four goals in eight competitive matches, three have come in six Premier League games.

However, the Gunners would have to break their transfer record to sign him as the Reds value him at €85M.

That fee would eclipse what they paid Lille for the underperforming Nicolas Pepe, but Mane has shown he is worth that much.