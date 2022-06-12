Arsenal wants to sign serial Champions League winner

Arsenal has joined the race for Marco Asensio as the Spaniard struggles to find an agreement over a new deal with Real Madrid.

The attacker has been one of Europe’s best forwards in the last few years and he remains on the radar of several clubs.

His current deal expires in 2023 and Madrid has not met his contract demands so far.

After winning several trophies at the Bernabeu, he could be willing to walk away from the Spanish club.

Mirror Football reports that Arsenal has sent him a message inquiring about his demands that Madrid is reluctant to meet.

The report claims the Gunners’ absence from the Champions League doesn’t make them an ideal suitor, but Asensio doesn’t see that as a deal-breaker.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Asensio has won all the club trophies he can win in Madrid and he might need a change of environment to become relevant again.

We need players who have won multiple titles so that they can bring that experience to the dressing and prepare others for important matches.

Hopefully, Asensio will find Mikel Arteta’s project exciting enough to join the Gunners.

But we need to have plans for alternatives in case he joins another club instead.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – The JustArsenal Show: Should Arsenal make Saka our highest paid player?