Arsenal wants to sign top Bayern Munich talent on a free transfer

Arsenal is always on the lookout for top talent to add to their squad, and the Gunners are keen to include Alphonso Davies in their ranks next season.

The left-back appears to be on his way out of Bayern Munich, with Real Madrid previously showing strong interest in signing him over the summer.

Despite the interest, Bayern Munich did not sell, even though Davies’ contract is set to expire at the end of the current season.

Davies has not indicated any desire to extend his contract with the club, suggesting he is likely to leave as a free agent at the end of the season.

The Canadian speedster has been one of the best players in his position globally over the past few seasons, and Madrid currently leads the race for his signature.

However, an exclusive report from HITC reveals that Davies has also caught the attention of Arsenal.

The Gunners remain interested in his signature and will aim to compete with Madrid for his transfer.

Given that Madrid has already started working on the deal, it will be challenging for Arsenal to persuade Davies to join them. Nevertheless, the Gunners will make an effort to hijack his move to Madrid.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It will be tough to hijack a Real Madrid transfer, but we can try and might succeed.

