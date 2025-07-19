Arsenal wants to spend another €80m on an attacker this summer

Arsenal have been highly active in the current transfer window, and their business appears far from complete. While Viktor Gyökeres is expected to arrive imminently, reports suggest he may not be the final addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad this summer.

The Gunners have recently accelerated their activity in the market after a relatively quiet start. Their recent deals reflect a renewed urgency to reinforce the squad ahead of a demanding season. Andrea Berta has emerged as one of the most active figures in European football during this window, and he is expected to remain involved in negotiations until the final hours of the window.

Arsenal Prepared to Compete for Rodrygo

Although it remains unclear exactly how much Arsenal have allocated for spending this summer, the club have already signed Noni Madueke and are on the verge of finalising a deal worth over €60 million for Gyökeres. Despite these significant investments, the Gunners are reportedly still pursuing further reinforcements.

According to Caught Offside, Arsenal have now turned their attention to Rodrygo. With Liverpool reportedly making an approach for the Real Madrid forward, Arsenal are prepared to enter the race and are willing to offer as much as €80 million in a bid to secure his signature.

The Gunners are said to be preparing an offer in that region in an effort to convince Real Madrid to part ways with the Brazilian attacker. Such a move would represent one of the most high-profile signings of the window and signal Arsenal’s intent to challenge at the very highest level.

Ambition Reflected in Transfer Strategy

Adding Rodrygo to the squad would be a major statement of ambition from Arsenal. A world-class talent with experience at the top level, his arrival would further elevate the team’s attacking quality and provide Mikel Arteta with even greater depth across the front line.

With the transfer window still open, Arsenal’s aggressive approach to recruitment continues to reflect their determination to build a squad capable of competing domestically and in Europe. Whether or not Rodrygo ultimately arrives, it is clear the Gunners are not yet finished in the market.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…