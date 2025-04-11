Liverpool have been tipped to sign Milos Kerkez as a replacement for Andy Robertson, but the defender could instead join Arsenal. Robertson has struggled to maintain his usual form, which has led to speculation linking Liverpool with a move for Kerkez.

Arne Slot is expected to phase out the Scotland international in the upcoming season, with Kerkez reportedly set to move to Anfield. However, despite already having several options at left-back, including Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko, Arsenal remain interested in hijacking Liverpool’s pursuit of the Hungarian defender.

According to Give Me Sport, Arsenal are planning to speak to Kerkez’s entourage about a potential summer move, even though they already have multiple players available for the left-back role. Both clubs are believed to rate the player highly, with Liverpool and Arsenal both eager to add him to their respective squads.

Although the left-back position is already well-covered at both clubs, concerns have arisen regarding the wisdom of continuing to invest in this area. The emergence of Myles Lewis-Skelly has further complicated matters, leading some to believe that adding another left-back would be an unnecessary move.

In light of these concerns, it has been suggested that the left-back spot is secure for now, and the focus should instead be on strengthening other areas of the squad. There is a growing sentiment that investing further in a position that already has multiple options could prevent the club from addressing other pressing needs in their team.

The importance of managing transfer funds effectively has become a key consideration. If resources are continually allocated to positions that are already well-stocked, it could limit the ability to strengthen areas where improvement is more urgently needed.

