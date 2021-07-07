Arsenal wants Tottenham target to replace Bellerin

Arsenal has an interest in Tottenham target, Takehiro Tomiyasu as the Gunners continue to look for reinforcements for their squad.

The 22-year-old Japanese currently plays for Bologna in the Italian top flight and caught the attention of several scouts with his fine performances last season.

He is a subject of serious interest from Tottenham, who has already put in a bid for his signature.

The Lilywhites have had their opening offer rejected by the Italians but they are expected to return with an improved one for him.

Italian newspaper Il Resto del Carlino reports that although Tottenham is leading the race for his signature, Arsenal also wants to sign him.

The report claims the Gunners intend to sell Hector Bellerin to Inter Milan this summer and they want to replace the Spaniard with Tomiyasu.

He has only spent two seasons with the Italian club having joined them from Sint-Truiden in 2019.

In that time, he has already played 60 Serie A games for them suggesting that he is a reliable player.

He is also versatile and can play as a centre-back if Arsenal needs cover in that position.

Tottenham reportedly tabled around 18m euros for his signature, but Bologna wants more.

It remains unclear if Arsenal will want to spend that much on him.