Arsenal wants two RB Leipzig stars as a part of their summer rebuild

Arsenal is reportedly eyeing a double swoop on RB Leipzig as they continue their efforts to strengthen the team ahead of the upcoming season.

Under the guidance of manager Mikel Arteta, Arsenal showed significant progress in their rebuilding process this season, narrowly missing out on winning the league and securing a return to the prestigious Champions League.

With this positive momentum, the Gunners are now focused on further improving their squad through strategic acquisitions.

According to a report from The Sun, Arsenal has expressed interest in signing Dominik Szoboszlai and Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig, both of whom have played instrumental roles in Leipzig’s success as one of the top teams in the German Bundesliga.

The report suggests that Arsenal is keen on securing the services of both players and will make efforts to negotiate a suitable transfer fee to bring them to the Emirates Stadium before the start of the new season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It will be tough to add both men to our group, but they might be on the lookout to join another top side in Europe.

If that is the case, we can add them but must be prepared to spend over 100m euros to land both.

If we cannot seal both transfers, we could choose one of them to add to our squad.

