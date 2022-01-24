Arsenal wants Vlahovic alternative but won’t pay his release clause

Arsenal remains in the race for Alexander Isak even though it seems their first choice is Dusan Vlahovic.

Both strikers have entered the radar of the Gunners as they search for attacking reinforcements.

Vlahovic has been widely linked with a move to the Emirates, but the Serbian has many suitors, which means he might join another club instead.

The Athletic claims because of the uncertainty around their pursuit of the Fiorentina star, Arsenal has kept Isak close to them.

The Swede currently plays for Real Sociedad and did very well for his country at Euro 2020.

His fine performances in that competition caught the attention of Arsenal, but the report says the Gunners are unwilling to pay his release clause.

It is currently worth £76million, and Arsenal hopes they can negotiate it down before they sign him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Isak would be a fine striker to add to our squad. At 22, he has a bit of experience having also played for Borussia Dortmund in the German top flight.

Arsenal has focused on signing young players recently and they would be keen to continue that when they search for attackers on the market in the summer.

Isak has 8 goals and 2 assists from 25 competitive matches this season.

Arsenal 0-0 Burnley Arteta Post Match Press Conference – “We didn’t have the quality”