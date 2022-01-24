Arsenal wants Vlahovic alternative but won’t pay his release clause

Arsenal remains in the race for Alexander Isak even though it seems their first choice is Dusan Vlahovic.
Both strikers have entered the radar of the Gunners as they search for attacking reinforcements.
Vlahovic has been widely linked with a move to the Emirates, but the Serbian has many suitors, which means he might join another club instead.
The Athletic claims because of the uncertainty around their pursuit of the Fiorentina star, Arsenal has kept Isak close to them.
The Swede currently plays for Real Sociedad and did very well for his country at Euro 2020.
His fine performances in that competition caught the attention of Arsenal, but the report says the Gunners are unwilling to pay his release clause.
It is currently worth £76million, and Arsenal hopes they can negotiate it down before they sign him.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Isak would be a fine striker to add to our squad. At 22, he has a bit of experience having also played for Borussia Dortmund in the German top flight.
Arsenal has focused on signing young players recently and they would be keen to continue that when they search for attackers on the market in the summer.
Isak has 8 goals and 2 assists from 25 competitive matches this season.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
I like Isak but he is still raw and his goal output this season is poor. Prefer us to go for someone less risky like Jonathan David who’s all round game is more polished and is more prolific, bagged goals for Gent(Belgian League) and then moved to Lille(Ligue 1) and is doing similarly well. I think his game would suit us and I’m confident he would adapt to the Premier league straight away.
Amazing 8 goals this season, and unreal 16 goals last season. And he’s worth 70 million?
I would rather go for Luis Suarez (free) for a stop-gap measure.
Not worth the price at all. Struggling for goals currently, and won’t solve our striker woes.
David is a better target, currently doing well, and showed he can produce in other leagues
David is a like for like for Laca
Isak a like for like for Auba
Problem being that both Auba and Laca have both struggled under Arteta,even if we were to get a top end forward I see no difference to how we would play as Arteta smothers any attcking play .
Isak is not the best choice by a mile but us AFC fans have to be realistic and accept that the top players don’t want to come to Arsenal anymore and that won’t change until we get into the CL and to do that we need to beat teams like Burnley for a start