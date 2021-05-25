Arsenal wants winger despite his poor Premier League loan spell

Arsenal is one of the teams linked with a move for Cengiz Under despite his poor loan spell from AS Roma at Leicester City this season.

The Turkey international joined the Foxes in the summer as they looked to maintain a solid campaign in Europe and break into the Premier League’s top four.

One of his highlights of the season was playing just 16 minutes, yet providing the assist for Leicester’s goal in their 1-0 win over Arsenal at the Emirates.

His season has been plagued by injuries and time spent on the bench in a loan deal that Leicester shouldn’t consider extending for another campaign.

Although he didn’t shine at Leicester who had the option of signing him permanently, TuttoMercatoWeb, via The Mirror says Arsenal is interested in his signature.

The Gunners will bolster their team in the summer and he is thought to be one player they want to sign.

AS Roma is open to cashing in on the 23-year-old. They had agreed on a fee of around £22million with Leicester if the Foxes wanted to make his move permanent.

But the report says they are willing to accept £17.2million for his signature, a fee that should be okay for Arsenal to pay.