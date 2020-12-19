Arsenal wants youngster branded the new Thierry Henry but he will not come cheap

Slavia Prague’s Abdallah Sima is a man in demand and Arsenal is one of the teams that want to sign him, according to Calciomercato.

The Senegalese attacker has been dubbed the “New Thierry Henry” according to Sun Sports because of his efficiency at cutting in from the wing to score goals for the club.

His goal-scoring form this season has been impressive with six goals from the same number of league games and three more in the Europa League this season.

The CalcioMercato report says that the 19-year-old is adept at playing on the wing or through the middle and his club know that several teams are monitoring him.

It says that they have set an asking price for him with Sun Sports quoting his club’s president saying: “It takes £50 million to let him go in January.”

That fee will be too much for Arsenal to pay, but their goalscoring problem is one that they need to sort out soon.

They are not alone in his chase with the same report saying that Juventus has also been monitoring him.

That fee might not be too much for the Italians to pay, so Arsenal has to decide if they really want him.