Arsenal wants youngster to sign new deal even though he hasn’t been playing

Reiss Nelson has regressed in his development at Arsenal in recent years and after he watched Joe Willock thrive on loan at Newcastle United, he will surely be considering his future.
He has interest from several clubs, most notably Crystal Palace, but with two years left on his current deal, Arsenal doesn’t want to lose him.
The Gunners are open to allowing him to leave them on loan in this transfer window, but The Sun claims they want him to commit to a new long-term deal first.
The attacker had been on loan at Hoffenheim in the 2018/2019 season and he starred for the German club in an impressive stint.
He remains one of the finest youngsters to have been developed by Arsenal, but he has spent the last two seasons playing very limited football.
At Palace, he can get more chances as he would play under Patrick Vieira who has done well in terms of youth development in his managerial career so far.
The Eagles are assembling a squad that is packed with top young talent and Nelson would benefit from an environment that prioritises fielding youngsters.
It remains unclear if he would pen a new Arsenal deal, considering that he has hardly been in favour under Mikel Arteta.
He should leave, best for both parties if he’s not going to be used regularly.
Arteta does not value the quality of the Academy. This is evident by the way he treats the young talents. Why should Arsenal continue to show faith in Arteta, a rookie inexperience coach, who doesn’t trust it’s academy youngsters. His experience favorites are getting Arsenal nowhere. The first six games of the season is enough to warrant his sacking, if the results are worsening. Edu should also be used sacked.
You don’t know what you’re talking about, sorry. I daresay, no other manager (since Wenger) has given the academy lads more game time as Arteta has can tell he hates losing them and rather sends them out on loan; what else can he do? If he plays them all and we get hit 6, it is fans like you who would first call for his head.
Willock , he clearly played more than any other manager. But when it came to the crux, the club is a business and if anyone is willing to pay £25m for a player you are still developing, any business would and should sell.
Hate to say it, but why would he do the club any favors when under Arteta he received none?
We have some talent in the academy pushing for first team promotion in next year, so we should turn towards that.
Best for player and club if he was sold for any reasonable offer. His future clearly isn’t with Arsenal, so why would he further tie himself to Arsenal?
Read somewhere else in JA that our young players “LOVE” to work under MA and play for him. The examples given were Saka, ESR, Tierney and Martinelli and the reason was because they signed a contract extension under MA.
Why wouldn’t Nelson “LOVE” to work under MA and play for him?
Reiss Nelson and Nketiah are both stagnating. Both need to leave to play regularly if they want to develop.
Arsenal faithful rail about the loss of Serge Gnabry and Donyell Malenand the failure of the team to hold onto them; but the sad fact is, if they stayed they would never have gotten the opportunities to flourish that made them into the players they became.
I agree with your line of thought. That is the fact. The young lads have a lot to prove to become part of the first team on a regular basis.
Chelsea always had about 30 players out on loan each year. Maybe one of these will be lucky to get into the first team when all the mercenaries they’ve got are fit.
WHY!
Dont think he’s ever had a good game in the first team. He’s worth nothing so I dont really see the point in getting him to sign. He’s not even got the basic skillset like Nketiah, Willock has.