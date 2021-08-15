Arsenal wants youngster to sign new deal even though he hasn’t been playing

Reiss Nelson has regressed in his development at Arsenal in recent years and after he watched Joe Willock thrive on loan at Newcastle United, he will surely be considering his future.

He has interest from several clubs, most notably Crystal Palace, but with two years left on his current deal, Arsenal doesn’t want to lose him.

The Gunners are open to allowing him to leave them on loan in this transfer window, but The Sun claims they want him to commit to a new long-term deal first.

The attacker had been on loan at Hoffenheim in the 2018/2019 season and he starred for the German club in an impressive stint.

He remains one of the finest youngsters to have been developed by Arsenal, but he has spent the last two seasons playing very limited football.

At Palace, he can get more chances as he would play under Patrick Vieira who has done well in terms of youth development in his managerial career so far.

The Eagles are assembling a squad that is packed with top young talent and Nelson would benefit from an environment that prioritises fielding youngsters.

It remains unclear if he would pen a new Arsenal deal, considering that he has hardly been in favour under Mikel Arteta.