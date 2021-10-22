Arsenal wants Yves Bissouma but the reason seems a little strange

Todofichajes insists Arsenal are open to offers for Thomas Partey already and they have apparently identified a replacement.

The report says Atletico Madrid could take Partey back and the Gunners have now made Yves Bissouma his potential replacement.

Arsenal has been long-term admirers of the Brighton midfielder and the Seagulls are open to cashing in on the Malian, claims the same report.

The report further says Arsenal knows the competition for Bissouma would be fierce at the end of this season and the Gunners could purchase him in the January transfer window.

It insists that Brighton has already set an asking price of 40m euros and would gladly sell the midfielder if the Gunners table an offer worth that much.

Where to start with this one?

Bissouma is clearly talented and I have no doubt that Arsenal is interested in his services, but at the cost of Partey?

That is the part that I personally find very strange and difficult to accept. Partey is a brilliant player and is still adapting, why would the club invest so much in him, see what he has to offer and then consider selling him back to Atletico?

