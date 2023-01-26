Arsenal warned about adding too many new signings

Arteta looks ready to ignore Roy Keane’s transfer warning with these speculations.

Following the acquisitions of Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior, the big question at Arsenal is whether more players are required this transfer window. Obviously, many Gooners would like to see more players signed, and if properly questioned, they will easily name one or two players Arteta should sign. However, on the question of whether to sign more players or not, Roy Keane is advising Edu and Arteta to shelve those plans, arguing that they will ruin Arsenal’s squad, which has performed admirably with young talent.

“Be careful for what you wish for as well,” said Keane on Sky Sports, as per Football London, about Arsenal’s desire for more signings.

“We’ve all been discussing what players you need but sometimes you have to just look at the group you’ve got, one or two players coming back from injury but there’s no need to panic buy or pay over the odds like we see other clubs do. If you have a good group – obviously Arsenal have always produced good young players – just be careful if you’re looking outside, go happy with the group, look what they have achieved so far.

“Be careful that you [may] bring a player in that just upsets everything.”

We all know that Edu and Arteta are not easily spooked by punditry. Gabriel Jesus and Oleksander Zinchenko have demonstrated how quality signings can alter a team’s dynamic. Even Trossard, who has only played a few minutes, has shown what a good signing he could be.

If I had Arteta’s phone number, I would call him and tell him that if there is a player out there who can help his project, nothing should stop him from signing him, but for now he must sign a midfielder before the window closes!

Sam P



