Arsenal warned about Newcastle’s emergence to form a ‘big seven’

Arsenal’s struggles to make the top four is one reason ‘top-six’ was coined as a term in English football.

The likes of Manchester City and Tottenham were the initial teams that gate-crashed the traditional top four in English football to cause the expansion.

Now Newcastle United has a new owner, and they could become a Champions League team within a few seasons.

New Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly, has predicted their rise and says it would give birth to a new ‘big-seven’

He said, as quoted by The Telegraph: ‘The big six will become the big seven with the Saudi deal for Newcastle.

‘There is going to be opportunity for everyone to win.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Football has become a money-spinning business, and the newest owners of clubs around the world will stop at nothing to ensure they outspend their rivals to achieve success.

Stan Kroenke hasn’t been a spender at Arsenal, but he needs to wake up and do more now, or rivals will leave Arsenal behind.

We have done some good spending in the last two transfer windows, but more must be done to match that of other clubs.

Mikel Arteta has proven to be a good manager, and we must back him with the players he needs to take us to the next level.

