Arsenal warned about one Fulham player ahead of weekend match

Arsenal will work hard to ensure their 100 per cent record remains intact after they face Fulham in the Premier League this weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s side has become the leading club in the EPL in this new season and their three wins from three have come in dominating fashion.

But they are facing a Fulham side that has also made a very bright start to life back in the Premier League.

The Cottagers have collected five points from three matches and they also remain unbeaten in the league.

One man that is making their start to the season great is Aleksandar Mitrović.

After scoring a record-breaking 43 goals from 44 league matches in the Championship last season, he has 3 goals from 3 league games in this campaign.

The Premier League website warns Arsenal about the dangers he poses.

They report he is good on the ground and similarly a menace in the air.

He would be a handful for Arsenal’s defenders, and the battle will be an interesting one to watch.

Mitrovic is yet to prove his class in the Premier League, but his current manager, Marco Silva, seems to have unlocked greatness in the Serbian.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have done well as defensive partners so far, and fans will hope they neutralise his threat in this game.

