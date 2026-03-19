Arsenal warned about Sporting Club in the Champions League

Arsenal are set to face Sporting Club in the Champions League quarterfinals this season, and the Portuguese side has been backed to compete with any team remaining in the competition.

Sporting’s route to this stage has been remarkable. They suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Bodo/Glimt in the first leg of their round of 16 tie, prompting many observers to write them off and assume they would be eliminated. The Norwegian side appeared poised to claim another notable scalp.

However, Sporting delivered an extraordinary response in Lisbon, securing a commanding 5-0 victory to overturn the deficit and progress to the next round. The result defied expectations and demonstrated both resilience and quality, reinforcing their credentials as one of the more competitive teams left in the tournament.

Sporting’s Belief and Pedigree

Arsenal may consider themselves stronger than Bodo Glimt, but Sporting’s performances suggest they cannot be underestimated. The Portuguese side has already proven its ability to compete against elite opposition this season, earning notable victories that underline its potential.

As reported by Metro Sport, Sporting icon Virgilio expressed confidence in his former club’s chances, stating:

“We’ve already beaten (Manchester) City, Paris Saint Germain, a number of clubs, and now it’s another one. Sporting has the quality and conditions to beat any team.

“It’s a matter of having the same spirit from yesterday [Tuesday] in these games. In terms of quality, we are very similar, so if we work harder than them, we will have an advantage.”

A Test Arsenal Must Respect

Sporting’s presence in the quarterfinal is fully deserved, and their comeback against Bodo Glimt highlights the danger they pose. Arsenal will need to approach the tie with caution, recognising that their opponents possess both the technical quality and mentality required to compete at the highest level.

Having faced Sporting in European competition before, Arsenal are aware of the challenge ahead. Underestimating the Portuguese side would be a significant mistake, as they have already shown they can rise to the occasion against top opposition.