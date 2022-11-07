Arsenal warned about wasting time as they pursue Ukrainian star

Arsenal has been warned they need to act fast in their bid to sign Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 21-year-old has been arguably the best Ukrainian attacker in Europe this season and has caught the attention of several clubs around the continent.

Arsenal has been watching him and the Gunners are believed to have an offer in mind for him in January or in the summer.

However, they are not the only club keen on the winger and the transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has warned they have to act fast.

In his exclusive column on Caughtoffside, he writes:

“For sure Arsenal remain interested in Mykhaylo Mudryk, they are following him for a long time but there’s still nothing decided. Shakhtar Donetsk want more than €60-65m to sell him now and it’s not easy. The race is open, if Arsenal really want him they have to move fast.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Signing Mudryk in January or in the summer will not be straightforward, considering the clubs looking to sign him.

The youngster has been in stunning form and he seems like a top player in the making.

He will provide more competition for a place to our current options, which is a nice position to be in for any manager.

