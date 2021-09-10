Arsenal warned against “chopping and changing” goalkeepers

Danny Mills says Mikel Arteta has to pick a first choice goalkeeper and stick with him as the Gunners now have Bernd Leno and Aaron Ramsdale as options for that position.

They had been struggling to get outstanding performances from Leno and dipped into the market to sign Ramsdale in the last window.

The goalkeeper is one of the most promising in the Premier League, but he has suffered relegation from the competition twice in the last two seasons.

Arsenal believes he has the potential to replace Leno in the long term, however, it remains unclear when he will get his first start in the league.

It is also unclear if Arsenal will keep alternating between him and Leno in goal.

However, Mills says the goalkeeper spot is one that needs some stability and it doesn’t make much sense to keep changing and replacing the team’s goalkeeper.

“I don’t like it where you’ve got to number one-and-halfs,” Mills told Football Insider.

“I always liked it and I know the goalkeepers always liked it where you say ‘You’re number one and you’re going to play’.

“You get that understanding with your defenders, you build that relationship. You know what you’re goalkeeper is going to do, where his position is likely to be when a cross comes in, you know where he is likely to throw and kick the ball. All these tiny little details.

“If you keep chopping and changing it’s unnecessarily disruptive.”