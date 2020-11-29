Arsenal warned against complacency when they face Wolves

Arsenal will play Wolves in the Premier League this afternoon as they look for a first win in two Premier League games.

The Gunners have been struggling in front of goal in recent games and that has also affected the number of games that they win.

They were beaten by Aston Villa 3-0 before the international break and they drew their last league game 0-0 against Leeds United.

The game against Wolves will be another tough match and Dani Ceballos knows it.

The Spaniard was speaking about Arsenal’s opponents and he claimed that Nuno Espirito Santo’s side is well drilled and they are very clear about the way they want to play.

He even claimed that there are only a few teams that are as well-drilled as they are before stating that if Arsenal wants to get a good result from the game, they have to be at their best.

He told Arsenal.com: “Nuno has a very well-drilled side that is really recognisable in that 5-3-2 or 5-2-3 formation. They have a really clear style. I don’t think there are many other teams in the Premier League that are as well-drilled as they are.

“They’ve started very well this season and last year they only missed out on the Europa League because we won the FA Cup. If we want to get a good result, we’re going to need to be at 100 per cent.”