Arsenal warned against move to sign long-term target

Spanish football expert Euan McTear has warned against a move for Real Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir, with him claimed to be a target for Arsenal.

The Gunners have been following the French international for some time, with his father telling La Parisien (via HITC) back in 2015 that Arsenal wouuld be his only option back then, despite receiving an offer from Manchester City.

Fekir later came close to a move to Liverpool, only to complete a medical before the deal broke down, and he later left Lyon for Real Betis instead, where he has played his football since.

Arsenal are now being linked with his potential capture again this summer, but La Liga expert McTeat thinks he may prefer to stay with a smaller club, with Fekir described as someone who wants to be the ‘main guy’.

“I think so, because when somebody doesn’t pass him the ball, he gets quite frustrated so if he were to be in a bigger team, that might happen a lot more,” McTear told ThisIsFutbol.

“Maybe he is that kind of guy who just wants to be the best player on his team and maybe that’s partly why he went to Betis. But he’s at a level where he could go to teams better than Betis and still be the main guy, but yeah maybe, he’s the kind of player who will always ask for the ball.

“If he’s at bigger clubs he could do that and maybe not get it.”

Fekir will certainly not be the ‘main guy’ if he made the switch to North London, and I can’t think of anything worse for morale than a cry-baby who spits his dummy out all-too often.

If Fekir can get over that, he certainly does have the talent to play for a better side, but I think I’d much prefer us to try and pursue alternative targets.

Patrick